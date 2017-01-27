Remember that cryptic instagram post Ciara made the other day?

Well, the superstar songstress finally revealed what her special announcement is… and it has nothing to do with ‘coming out’ or the sex of her unborn child.

In fact, Ciara recently announced that she’s returning to music and has a brand new recording contract.

Details below…

Warner Brothers Records!!! Lets Get It! Proud to announce and honored to join the family! To all my Ladies out there…this is truly a time where we can do anything, be anything we want, & Love to the fullest while being loved in return.. there is No Limit! Dreams really do come true! I’m supercharged to make the World Dance again!

Ciara posted the photo above as she poses in front of the Warner Brothers Records logo, and reveals that she has a brand new recording contract.

[Sidebar: It seems like weird timing for her to be making the ‘world dance’ but whatever works…]

Apparently the 31-year-old mom to be inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records earlier this week. Cameron Strang, Chairman and CEO of Warner released the following statement to Billboard:

We welcome Ciara to Warner Bros. Records and look forward to the next chapter of her storied music career.

Ciara was formerly signed to Epic Records, but left last June after her 6th studio album, ‘Jackie’ went tripple wood. Despite yielding a platinum hit ‘I Bet,’ the 2015 album did not fare well critically or commercially.

What do you think of Ciara’s special announcement?