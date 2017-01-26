RECAP: ‘The New Edition Story’ (Part 2) + Watch Full Video… #NewEditionBET

It’s official! ‘The New Edition Story’ is a hit!

We love us some NE and it’s definitely showing in the numbers! The series premiere of the highly anticipated 3 day mini-series scored the top spot in Tuesday’s cable ratings, raking in a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 with 4.2 million viewers.

The debut earned BET its highest-rated premiere in five years.

VIDEO: The New Edition Story (Part 2)

Bobby Brown sold drugs…

As I stated in my previous recap, Bobby Brown has always been ‘Bobby Brown’.

The ‘bad boy’ of New Edition has always had a wild side and even sold drugs during his early days in the group.

It’s revealed in the movie that after an arrest in L.A. where Bobby was driving a corvette without a license, he had over $6,000 in cash on him!

It’s soon revealed that Brown was selling (and doing drugs) when he starts acting erratically during performances. The group decides to vote him out after one too many disruptive episodes.

Despite being banished from the group, Bobby Brown ends up with a solo deal from MCA because he was still under contract.

Ralph Trezvant got the ‘big head’…



As the lead singer, Ralph is treated like a king, while the others are almost like his background dancers. As expected, that causes strife within the group.

Ralph becomes even more of a diva after Bobby is voted out and things come to a head when Brown gets his solo deal.

Everyone, including Ralph’s girlfriend, is hyping him up to go solo, so he begins working on his own music without telling the group.

Johnny Gill was dating Stacy Lattisaw…

Mike Bivens enlists Johnny Gil when he sees that the group may need an alternate lead soon.

In the movie, Gill tells the fellas that he and Stacy had been high school sweethearts from the time they were 14 years old.

He also reveals later that they broke up because her parents didn’t like his skin color.

The music industry is shady…

As if we didn’t already know it, it’s made crystal clear that there’s a lot of shady shenanigans in the music industry.

Mike Bivens learns it first hand, which is why he’s become the brains behind the business of NE. Bivens visits’ MCA to inquire about a production company that he’d never heard of that was listed on their album and finds out that their ‘manager’ is actually pocketing money from signing them.

Now we know why the group was still living in the projects… everyone was getting paid but them!

Things turn around for the group when Bivens fires their manager and they move on with their classic album, NE Heartbreak.

New Edition is finally on the map and soon book a huge tour. In the cliffhanger, they’re shocked to find out that Bobby Brown will be returning to the group for the tour.

The 3rd and final installment of BET’s 3-part mini-series airs tonight (January 26, 2017). Check local listings for showtimes.

What did you think of Part 2 of ‘The New Edition Story’?