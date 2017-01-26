Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known to spew ‘alternative facts’ on the regular, but it’s a bit surprising to see her being busted doing it on national television.

The popular ‘housewife’ was recently caught up in yet another mini-scandal as she denied telling Kenya Moore that Porsha Williams wanted to share her progress with the group.

Producers were quick to obtain the footage, where Parks was shown spilling the beans during some alone time with the former beauty queen.

While Phaedra has yet to admit she lied, she’s addressing the situation like a bawse and states that she understands why her friend felt attacked.

VIDEO: Kenya Confronts Porsha Regarding Anger Management

Frick and frack are still hanging strong and ‘Frack’ recently hit her bravo blawg to address the recent controversy surrounding her conversation with FRICK’s arch nemesis.

In response to questions regarding her intentions, Phaedra states:

I was shocked it got so heated but mostly embarrassed because we were in a public place. In this group it is hard to have peace because there seems to be endless rage, bitterness and need for drama in some of the women. When the concern was brought up about Porsha, I wanted her to have an opportunity to share and exemplify her growth and evolution, but certainly understood that she felt attacked due to the manner it was done. People need to learn to express genuine concern for an issue without attacking or provoking the person. I just wanted to scream FIX IT JESUS, ALL OF IT!!

As I’ve stated in many previous posts, Phaedra was the reason Porsha got her peach back. It was also at Phaedra’s suggestion that Porsha voluntarily submit to therapy/anger management counseling as a show of ‘goodwill’.

That being said, Phaedra is privy to a lot of information regarding Porsha’s ‘classes’ and while she didn’t say too much to Kenya, she could have… which is why I SUSPECT that Porsha flew off the handle the way she did.

I’m sure whatever Phaedra said in the text she sent to Porsha calmed her a bit for her to return and finish up the scene, but this entire situation is reason #78164223 why I don’t f*ck with anyone who f*cks with people who don’t f*ck with me… things can get real messy!

How can you honestly be a good friend to someone and share their secrets with someone YOU KNOW they don’t deal with?

What are your thoughts on Phaedra’s explanation?