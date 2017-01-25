RECAP: ‘The New Edition Story’ (Part 1) + Watch Full Video… #NewEditionBET

It’s been a big week for New Edition. Not only were they honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (click HERE if you missed that), but their highly anticipated biopic also aired it’s first installment.

BET aired Part 1 of ‘The New Edition Story,’ last night and social media was ablaze with joy as the network hit the bull’s eye on everything from casting to costumes. I was one of the first to view part one a few weeks ago, and I can honestly say that watching it a 2nd time was just as enjoyable as the first!

While the story is about as tried and true as most music industry tales, there’s no other group in modern black music history as deserving of a biopic as New Edition, as their musical reign spanned over 3 decades.

In case you missed it, read recap of part 1 of 'The New Edition Story' + watch full episode below…



VIDEO: The New Edition Story (Part 1)

Authenticity is key!

For the record, all of the members of New Edition (Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell and Ronnie DeVoe, as well as Johnny Gill, who joined the group after Bobby was voted out) signed on as co-producers.

That one fact gives insight as to why the biopic was so authentic and had such impressive detail, particularly in regards to wardrobe and production design.

Kudos to BET and casting for the talented youngsters involved in making the biopic. Album covers, dance routines and video shoots were all reconstructed down to the tiniest details.

We even learn a previously unknown story behind the Candy Girl cover, where Bobby Brown looked a bit perturbed after Ralph was placed in the middle.

Bobby Brown has always been bobby brown, even when he didn’t know it…

From the jump, it seems that the ‘bad boy’ of the group was always destined to be just that. As the story begins, we are introduced to Bobby during a concert where he’s performing as the opening act to BBD. His set goes a lil too long and violence erupts.

The story masterfully takes us back to how Bobby became ‘Bobby’ as we meet him as an innocent 10 year old, who wants to dance and sing but freezes up in front of an audience.



When you're the King but you haven't quite mastered the throne… 😂 pic.twitter.com/R5YfWZzMXU #NewEditionBET — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) January 25, 2017

From a nationwide tour to the projects…

The story could be a ‘rags to riches’ tale, if there were any riches involved. One of the most disturbing aspects of New Edition, which was formed in the Orchid Park projects of Boston, MA, was that they stilled lived in the projects when they were touring nationwide.

Candy Girl was number one at the time (it even beat out Michael Jackson for the spot) and successful artists like rapper Curtis Blow were even jealous of their rise, but while the youngsters were considered “stars”, there were barely making enough money to buy a cheeseburger.



And yes the tour bus dropped us off right back in the projects #NewEditionBet — Ricky Bell (@MrRickyBell) January 25, 2017

Ralph was the ‘Beyonce’ of New Edition…

Who knew that Ralph Tresvant was so well received back in the day? I mean… we all knew him as the lead singer of the group, but now we know the behind the scenes drama behind it all.

According to the biopic, Ralph didn’t even want to sing at first! He was too busy being a mini kung-fu master.

He was brought into the group by Bobby, Ricky and Mike and it seems it was his ‘Michael Jackson’ like voice that triggered something in Maurice Starr, who apparently asked him to leave his homies behind and go solo.

Ralph chooses to stay with the group and Maurice Starr accepts that, but he eventually goes solo later and we’ll see all that drama later.

Meanwhile, dissension within the group grows when producers focus more on Ralph than the group as a whole.

Part 2 of the 3-part mini-series airs tonight (January 25, 2017) on BET.



What did you think of ‘The New Edition Story’?

Was it worth the wait?