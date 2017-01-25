Welp… Keshia Knight-Pulliam’s baby girl isn’t even a week old and she’s already in the middle of some pettiness.

As you know, Keshia and her baby daddy, Ed Hartwell, are estranged and going thought a bitter divorce battle.

Well, word on the curb is that Keshia didn’t even bother telling Hartwell she was in labor.

Details below…

Page Six reports that Hartwell found out about the birth from his attorney.

“He didn’t get a call or anything [from Knight Pulliam or her family],” sources tell Page Six. “Ed basically found out at the same time as the rest of the world.”

Knight-Pulliam announced the birth of her daughter Monday via Instagram, with the caption, “Ella Grace has arrived.”

While she mentions her brother, Mshon Pulliam, in the post as the photographer, there was no reference to Hartwell, who was requesting a paternity test in initial divorce documents.

Insiders say that the one-time Bengals linebacker hasn’t reached out to his soon-to-be-ex wife and currently has no plans to do so. We’re told he continues to doubt that the child is his.

PettySeventeen is in full effect.



What do you think of these recent developments in Keshia & Ed’s ongoing baby battle?