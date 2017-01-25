Ciara may not be in the news for her singing these days, but she certainly can carry a tune!

The superstar songstress hit the net recently with a prelude to a special announcement, stating:

While she didn’t offer a hint as to the ‘good news’, Ciara gives fans an impromptu serenade of Diana Ross’ ‘I’m Coming Out’ that could even rival The Boss’ version.

Check out the video below…

Ciara’s version of “I’m coming out’ is quite impressive!

[Sidebar: The jokes write themselves in this situation… but I’m not going there today.]

I wonder what Ciara’s ‘good news’ is… maybe she’s having twins.