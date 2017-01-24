Another day, another grammatically incorrect ‘open letter’ hits the net from Kenya Moore‘s unstable rental, Matt Jordan.

Matt decided to implicate ‘Straight From The A‘ in his latest tirade, but got upset when I told him I don’t pay for interviews.

Jordan posted and soon deleted a photo of he and Kenya on Instagram early Sunday afternoon with the following lengthy caption:

So Help me understand yall please. Its not what you do its how? I admit I was wrong I own it. I should have never damaged anyones property. Trust me my image will be fine. Im good im always winning GOD GOT ME. Im getting new clients and offeres for things everyday. I admit guilt I admit fault. Ive been hurt,drugg, embarrassed, violated and flat out disrespected by shorty. I sat in the hospital waiting room for 5 hours wondering what was wrong with shorty. I sat and watched her hold hands with another man while i sat back and watched (yes we were already seeing each other.) I had to find out from some third party person that she was deal with some married men in Nigeria for money, and that one of them cut her off because she talked about the relationship that was supposed to be private…how you think that made me feel???. She claim she love me?? How when throughout my entire relationship shes is texting “hey baby hey sweetie” i miss you” “when are you going to send for me.” to some mothafucka name jojo Nigeria.(how the num is saved)

Then tell my mother he is a investor you use him to fund ya haircare line. You are evil! You saying he used to date ya friend??? Who kenya?? then why you letting him call you baby sweetie hunnie?? Yeah I have my own issues and im angery so when I went to the hospital last year because of depression just say why…….why kenya ? Because you were in LA doing god knows what… Then when porsha yells out one eyed african yall act like she crazy. I made you the first person they called when I was in the hospital. And you made TMZ with that lil bitch ass white boy Anthony you tell to meet you at LAX EVERYTIME and straight from the A Ya first call. Of course after ya friend that works at emory told you all my business. Thanks emory hospital good job following HIPPA. Now play victim?? Asking me to pick you up from the Marriott in buckhead and when i ask what you were doing just in conversation…you refuse to answer. When I begged you to come to miami to work on our relationship and you tell me you are in LA with brandon. Once again I have to find out later that you where.4 blocks from me on south beach the whole time. Disceptive!!”

Kenya’s ‘African’ has been present for a while now (click HERE if you missed that), so Matt’s not really spilling any tea on her. What he IS doing, however, is showing the world exactly who he is… and ‘unemployed’ rental seeking to get paid!

Jordan’s tirade was followed by a direct message request for an interview and if you follow me on Instagram, I posted our conversation which went left when I told him I don’t pay for interviews.

I NEVER post DM conversations but decided to put Matt on blast when he hit my public comments section being extremely disrespectful…

Matt Jordan’s erratic behavior is pretty unsettling, considering that our exchange wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. And in light of the fact that Jordan himself revealed in his own open letter above to have been previously hospitalized for being mentally incapacitated, it’s clear he’s not wrapped too tight.

I initially was going to simply ignore him and not even grant him space on the blawg, but at this point, it’s obvious that Matt Jordan is dangerous and a paper trail is always warranted in situations such as these.

It seems Kenya didn’t vet her latest rental in advance because now that he’s cut off, he’s out for blood… and money!

Whatever the case, Matt better tread carefully. Threatening women online when he’s being portrayed to be violent on a reality show is certainly not a smart move.