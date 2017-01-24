This has got to be the most personally shocking news I’ve received in a while.

Lee “Q” O’Denat, the founder of World Star Hip Hop was found dead yesterday evening.

According to TMZ, the popular internet guru who founded the hugely successful digital brand, World Star Hip Hop was found dead yesterday evening.

We’re told Q, the face and CEO of WorldStar, died in his sleep Monday night. Q founded the premiere hip-hop website in 2005 when he started posting mixtapes, which gradually progressed into a mash-up of hip-hop videos, fight clips and other outrageous camera footage. An autopsy is scheduled for later Tuesday … although one source tells us Q died of a heart attack. He was 43.

