Nene Leakes appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE! with Andy Cohen on Sunday even to offer her take on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As of today’s date, the ‘OG’ housewife has yet to appear on the show, but she managed to clear up quite a few things about the cast of characters and what’s going on with their relationships and ‘friendships’.

Just last week, I reported that Nene and Porsha Williams WERE NOT friends and haven’t been since last year’s reunion show (click HERE if you missed that).

Nene reiterated what I already told you guys and also shed light on why Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss are at odds, Sheree & Bob Whitfield’s ‘reunion,’ Kenya Moore’s latest rent-a-man and more.

In case you missed it, catch all of the shade below…

Nene and host Andy Cohen seemed to have a great time dishing on the current season of the show and it was quite eye-opening to hear the self-professed ‘Queen’ of RHOA speak on the one’s she left behind.



VIDEO: WWHL – Nene – Need to Know…

During the gamelet On a NeNe To Know Basis, Andy Cohen asks #RHOA’s NeNe Leakes some questions about her life to catch up with her including if she’s heard from President Trump.

Nene on Porsha’s statements about not returning her calls…

We all know that’s a lie, including you. Porsha hasn’t spoken to me since the reunion. Remember when I talked to her about fighting and all of that? She took offense to that. She left the show and went on her radio show and bashed me along with the rest of her co-workers and I was simply trying to give her advice. Since I’ve known her, I’ve done nothing but tried to give her good advice. But that is the reason why we haven’t spoken. When I got to Jamaica, she really wasn’t speaking to me in Jamaica either. You know cause I was back on the show and these girls, they want to be the queen… and when the ‘Queen’ is there they can’t shine.

[FLASHBACK: Nene Leakes & Porsha Williams ARE NOT Friends and Here’s Why… ]

Nene on Sheree & Bob getting back together:

I don’t think Sheree likes Bob… at all.

Nene on Kenya provoking people…

She can definitely stick it to you… over and over and over and over again.

For the record, the audience poll agreed 95% that Kenya is a master of provoking!



Nene Leakes on Friendship w/Phaedra

Nene addresses her friendship with Phaedra Parks and states that she hasn’t heard from her since last season’s reunion also. She seemed surprised that both Phaedra and Porsha haven’t said a word to her.

She also address Kandi & Phaedra’s friendship drama, to which Kandi agrees wholehartedly…

Last but absolutely least, Nene throws a bit of shade about Marlo Hampton never getting a peach…



VIDEO: Nene on Marlo Hampton

“If you were going to give her one, you would have gave her one a long time ago,” Nene states to Andy Cohen. Then she faces the camera and states to Marlo, ‘Looks like you ain’t gon get nan!’



VIDEO: Bonus Clip: (After The Show)