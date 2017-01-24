Congratulations to R.L. Huggar and Lena Chenier on the birth of their daughter!

Lena, who has appeared as Kandi’s friend on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, married R.L. of the R&B group ‘Next’ back in October and also revealed her pregnancy (click HERE if you missed that) .

The cute couple recently announced that their bundle of joy has arrived and shared a ‘1st photo’ via instagram.

Details below…

Introducing Rory Lane Huggar…

Rory Lane is Lena’s first child. R.L. also has a son from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the cute couple on their new arrival!