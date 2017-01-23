Super Bowl Bound! Atlanta Falcons Win NFC Championship… #RiseUp

The city of Atlanta is in full celebratory mode now that the Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl!

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are featured on the souvenir edition of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as they celebrated the huge victory.

The win was especially poignant as it was the final game played at the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons beat the Packers 44-21 last night (January 22, 2017) and earned a spot in the Super Bowl!

For the record, it’s been eighteen years since the team appeared in the big game. They lost to Denver in John Elway’s final game back in 1999.

Never forget…

The Falcons (13-5) will now face the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston. It’s only the second Super Bowl appearance in the team’s 51-year history.

Congrats to the Atlanta Falcons!!