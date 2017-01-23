No… this is not a joke.

Meet Sky Juliett Samuel. Samuel, 18, posed for the mugshot above after she was arrested for the nastiest, dirtiest, most disgusting fast food crime on the planet!

Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of the fast food worker/single mother, who was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant, after a co-worker ratted out her despicable behavior.

[WARNING: If you have a weak stomach, you may want to reconsider reading this post…]

Sky Juliett Samuel appears to be a clean cut 18 year old in the facebook image above, but her work history may prove otherwise.

A Jacks Restaurant employee reported that she saw Samuel lick and wipe bodily fluids (menstrual blood) on an order before serving it to a customer.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m., on Jan. 7, 2017 and we never would have known about it until the teen witness’ mother, Tabitha Hollins, Facebook post went viral.

On Jan. 10th, Hollins posted that her daughter had been fired for reporting what she saw to an assistant manager and she warned her friends & followers about the food in the Mississippi restaurant:

The post went viral on Facebook and was followed up by a 2nd post, which sparked an investigation:

“My daughter saw another worker put her (menstrual fluids) and lick cheese that went on a customer’s burger. My daughter told the (assistant manager) that was on duty and the (assistant manager) still brought the food out to the customer!!! We called the store to try and talk to the general manager and they wouldn’t give her the numbers to get a hold of a manager. We then called corporate who again did nothing!! They called my daughter in (Tuesday) and told her she was to resign or quit when she asked why they told her because her family made false reports!”