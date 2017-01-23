Newsflash! Keshia Knight Pulliam has finally given birth.

The 37-year-old former ‘Cosby Kid’ shared the baby news via Instagram on earlier today along with a special photo of her newborn.

Keshia recently posted the photo above of her newborn daughter with the following announcement….

Ella Grace is the first child for Pulliam, whose estranged husband, fomer NFL pro Ed Hartwell, filed for divorce just days after her pregnancy announcement.

Keshia’s soon to be ex-husband also requested a paternity test in the divorce filing, but refused to provide a DNA sample.

Hartwell has made no public comment regarding the birth.

Congrats to Keshia on the birth of her daughter, Ella Grace.