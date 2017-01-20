President Barack Obama and his lovely wife Michelle welcomed Donald and Malania Trump with open arms as the official transition occurred this morning prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Obama also sent his final tweet from the @POTUS account before turning it over to his successor…

Thank you Obama! You will be missed.

Meanwhile… one of these things is not like the other…

There’s definitely a big difference in attendance but it still didn’t stop ‘The Donald’ from becoming the 45th president of the United States.

