Meet 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph.

Rudolph thought it was a bright idea to tape her toddler to the wall of her apartment in order to restrain the child while she cleaned.

In addition to the horrifying act, the teen mom filmed her acts during a Facebook Live video and now she’s been arrested and faces a slew of charges.

Details + video below…



VIDEO: Teen Mom Shares Facebook Live Video Taping Toddler to Wall

In the video, Shayla Rudolph of Reynoldsburg, Ohio used clear packing tape to cover her son’s mouth, and restrained the toddler’s arms against the wall with tape for about 15 minutes.

The teen mom bragged that it was a good way to keep her child from running around stating,

‘You can’t clean without them running around tearing up? Tape ‘em to the wall. I’m telling you, all y’all gotta do is tape y’all’s kids to the wall!’

Rudolph later filmed another Facebook video taunting people who alerted child welfare officials about the clip, stating:

They called Children Services on me, so f*ck it, now he in the corner. ‘Whatcha gonna do now? Call children services now, you can have his a*s. I don’t give a f*ck. This time y’all can take him.’

Fortunately, the wayward teen was subsequently arrested after authorities received several concerned calls and she was picked up Thursday afternoon.

Rudolph’s two-year-old son was taken in by Franklin County Children’s Services while she was carted to jail and charged with third-degree felony abduction.

