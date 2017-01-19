Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently dropped what many felt was a bombshell when asked about her friendship with former cast mate, Nene Leakes.

Williams appeared on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ last Sunday, where she revealed that her friendship with Leakes was pretty much non-existent’, stating:

“I haven’t talked to her at all, so I don’t know where that stands. I mean friends would call each other and talk from time to time, so I don’t know.

Well, I’m here to tell you… Porsha knows and I know too! She and Nene have been at odds since the season 8 reunion show.

During her sit-down with Andy Cohen, Porsha revealed that she and Nene are cordial but no longer close.



VIDEO: WWHL – Porsha Williams on Nene Leakes Friendship

When asked about her friendship with Nene, Porsha states in the video above:

“I honestly don’t know what happened. I really, really don’t. I know that I called a couple times and my calls weren’t returned.”

Nene’s response to Porsha’s claims of unreturned phone calls etc…

Let’s backtrack for a moment, shall we? Nene and Porsha had an epic moment during the season 8 reunion show where Leakes tried to give Williams a bit of advice about controlling her temper on the set.

For the record, it was Porsha’s response, ‘Didn’t you choke, somebody?’ that set the ball in motion for the demise of their relationship.

[READ: #RHOA OG Nene Leakes Sends Post Reunion Message to Porsha Williams…]

When that emotional reunion show went down, Porsha felt she was ganged up on about her ‘anger issues’ and that Nene was the ringleader, while Nene felt that Porsha should have shown her more respect because she was there for her during her divorce and was one of the people who spoke up for Porsha during that whole Kenya debacle… (Phaedra was the other).

Since the season 8 reunion show, Nene has pretty much washed her hands of Porsha and while the two may be ‘cordial’, they really don’t consider each other ‘friends’.

If you recall, Nene also roasted Porsha during her stand-up comedy tour, where she stated that she felt Porsha was a hater because of things she’s said about her on Dish Nation (click HERE if you missed that).

Whatever the case, there is certainly no love lost between these two ladies.

On a related note, Porsha found some time to throw a bit of shade towards Kenya Moore as well and even enlisted ‘Frack’ (Phaedra Parks) to assist…



VIDEO: WWHL – Porsha Williams Calls Kenya Moore Thirsty

