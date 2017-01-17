Andrew Caldwell is not gay no more and apparently he’ll sue anyone who say’s he’s not ‘DELIVERT’!

Caldwell, best known for his exuberant speech denouncing his homosexual tenancies by proclaiming ‘I’m not gay no more, I’ve been DELIVERT!” and most recently known for his viral videos about loving woman, is back in the news today with news of a lawsuit.

The viral star is suing gospel singer Kim Burrell after she mentioned his name in the homophobic sermon that’s caused her a slew of job opportunities and appearances.

Burrell stated in her sermon, “The minute somebody comes up with a deaf and dumb spirit, a mute spirit, one that can’t even talk that has a perverted spirit saying that ‘I am delivered,’ he goes all the way to Jimmy Kimmel. You think the enemy is not trying to make a mockery of the church?”

Apparently that didn’t sit too well with Andrew Caldwell, who has now filed a restraining order against the songstress. He also ‘delivert’ a message of his own in a video speaking about his ‘law-sue’…

In a restraining order filed January 9, 2017 in St. Louis County, Missouri, Caldwell claims that Kim Burrell harrassed him on “Facebook, Twitter and all social media outlets.”

Caldwell writes in court documents:

She went on national tv to defame me. She called me dumb and stupid and said I was going to die this year.

Caldwell goes on to state in court documents:

I am afraid that she might take the mic again and defame me in front of thousands of people. My lawer (sic) is is the process of sending her a cease and desist letter. Her video appeared on CNN, Fox News, E News, Ellen Degeneres, TMZ & BET.

