Eddie Long Accusers Tell-All Book Too Soon?? Bishop Eddie Long’s Accusers Planning Tell-All Book Titled ‘Foursaken’…

Too Soon?? Bishop Eddie Long’s Accusers Planning Tell-All Book Titled ‘Foursaken’…

DSC_8378 CLUB SHOTS: 50 Cent & Joseph Sikora of “POWER” Hit The Gold Room… (PHOTOS)

CLUB SHOTS: 50 Cent & Joseph Sikora of “POWER” Hit The Gold Room… (PHOTOS)

T.I. Us Or Else SFTA LISTEN UP! T.I. Pens Open Letter To Donald Trump + Blasts Entertainers Who Have Chosen To Meet With The President-Elect… (VIDEO)

LISTEN UP! T.I. Pens Open Letter To Donald Trump + Blasts Entertainers Who Have Chosen To Meet With The President-Elect… (VIDEO)