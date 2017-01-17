Maternity leave? What’s that?
Joseline Hernandez clearly doesn’t know the answer to that question as she’s been working up until the day she pushed baby Bonnie Bella out.
While it’s only been about 2 weeks since the reality starlit gave birth, she’s returned back on the scene and even managed to play host to a party in Atlanta this past weekend.
Photos + video below…
Joseline made her first club appearance since giving birth at Museum Bar in Atlanta this past weekend for Black Gay Pride weekend.
The popular songstress was reportedly paid a $10k appearance fee to perform a few bars and chill with the crowd for a few hours.
VIDEO: Joseline Performs At Museum Bar (Black Gay Pride 2017)
The snapback is real…
Meanwhile, JoJo shared a few new photos of baby Bonnie Bella, who she says she took along to the club with her…