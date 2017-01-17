Maternity leave? What’s that?

Joseline Hernandez clearly doesn’t know the answer to that question as she’s been working up until the day she pushed baby Bonnie Bella out.

[FLASHBACK: Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth to Baby Bonnie Bella… ]

While it’s only been about 2 weeks since the reality starlit gave birth, she’s returned back on the scene and even managed to play host to a party in Atlanta this past weekend.

Photos + video below…

Joseline made her first club appearance since giving birth at Museum Bar in Atlanta this past weekend for Black Gay Pride weekend.

The popular songstress was reportedly paid a $10k appearance fee to perform a few bars and chill with the crowd for a few hours.

The snapback is real…

Meanwhile, JoJo shared a few new photos of baby Bonnie Bella, who she says she took along to the club with her…



My daughter went to work with me yesterday #lifestyle A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:25am PST