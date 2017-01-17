Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was spotted partaking in free food and beverages during the Melanie D. Jewelry Launch this past Saturday (January 14, 2017).

Whitfield took a break from her many legal woes to attend the swanky event, which was held at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta. She arrived alone but took time to browse the pricey jewelry.

Sheree even tried on a pricey 30 carat diamond ring before being shown the door….

More photos below…

Sheree poses with Melanie D. of Melanie D. Jewelry…

Sheree browses the jewelry…

Your face when you really can’t buy any jewelry but you’re being sold a powerful pitch…

Sheree looked great trying on that ring she’ll never own.

Free wine, free food = lots of smiles!

Sheree looked fabulous… even without the 30 carat ring.