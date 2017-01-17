Algenod Lanier Washington aka “Plies” posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Florida early this morning.

For the record, the popular rapper turnt instagram comedian didn’t ‘run off on the plug’ but he WAS busted for diving under the influence.

Details below…

According to TMZ:

The Florida rapper was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail for allegedly being messed up behind the wheel. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they slapped on the cuffs after Plies was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Plies has since been released on a $500 bond and has already hit IG with the following response to all the drama…

I Need A Tan Bih…… 😂😂😂😂 Ayeeeeee #Plies #RacksUpToMyEar #PurpleHeart💜 #RichNiggaShit #RanOffInDaPlugTwice #RitzCarlton🔥 A photo posted by @plies on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:31am PST