Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris recently penned an open letter to president-elect Donald Trump where he expresses his frustration with the historical and continued disenfranchisement of black people before pleading with Trump for a way to move forward.

T.I. kicks off the message with an attempt to disarm Trump’s dismissal of those who don’t support him, saying, “Should it ever at times seem as though WE are against YOU, I assure you it’s a result of YOU defining yourself as the representative for those who are and who always have been against US. The deck has always been stacked against US in this country.”

He continues, cataloging a list of the many ways black Americans are made separate from their fellow citizens in hopes to “mend a gaping wound that has gone unattended for generations.”

T.I. also hit Instagram to offer insight on the recent surge of African-American entertainers who have been publicly meeting with Trump.

Big Tigger shared the audio above, where T.I. reads aloud his open letter to Donald Trump. The letter, which was originally published in Rolling Stone, begins as follows:

As I share my thoughts, I want to first say that it’s easy to allow one’s frustration and angst to lead to reckless and harmful rhetoric that can cause irreparable damage. With that said, I want to be responsible, honest and respectful, but in no way apologetic about the rage and resentment that many of US have been suppressing for far too long. In turn, I hope that we can be equally as honest about the prejudice, bias and narrow-mindedness that many of US have felt our nation has been disguising and denying for far too long. As you transition into your role as the President of the United States, you will undoubtedly be one of the most watched people in the history of the world. So, I can’t help but ask in the midst of our nation’s calamity and discord: What do you want US to see? READ FULL TRANSCRIPT

The popular entertainer also shared his thoughts on many who have chosen to publicly meet with the controversial president-elect in a serires of videos posted via instagram, the first of which was captioned the following statement: “Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!”



In the video above, Tip calls out Kanye West, Steve Harvey, Ray Lewis and any other celebrity, entertainer or athlete that has chosen to meet with Donald Trump recently and warns minorities in the entertainment industry of a “Willie Lynch” agenda.

Tip explains why Kanye West and Steve Harvey’s meetings with Trump are detrimental to the black community as a whole and tells everyone to stay woke in light of recent events.