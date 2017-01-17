Newsflash! Kanan and Tommy Egan from ‘Power” were spotted partying it up in Atlanta this past weekend!

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Joseph Sikora played host to a Gold Room’s ‘Power MLK Weekend Grand Finale’ on Sunday evening and brought along a slew of Effen Vodka for the ladies fellas.

Check out more photos of the two stars below…

Rico Richie, Chaka Zulu and 50 Cent

DJ. Infamous

“Where the girls at??”

Joseph Sikora shared a back shot with an Atlanta club chick…

Joseph Sikora, Alex Gidewon, 50 Cent

What are your thoughts on this selection of ‘club shots’?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)