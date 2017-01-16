The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s 10th episode of the 9th season last night (January 15, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled ‘Uncharitable Behavior’ and the ladies all bond together for a common ‘charitable’ goal.

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya returns from Charlotte to discover “Moore Manor” has been vandalized once again by her estranged boyfriend Matt. Phaedra gives Kenya legal advice, and in the process reveals shocking secrets about her marriage. Cynthia and Noelle officially move out of their townhouse that they once shared with Peter, and some surprise houseguests show up at Kandi’s. Meanwhile, drama pops off at Phaedra’s pop-up shop between Kenya and an unexpected visitor.

VIDEO: RHOA9 Episode 10 “Uncharitable Behavior”

How many times does one have to be told to leave a relationship that’s not working? Apparently the answer lies around a hundred thousand trillion with Kenya Moore!

Kenya has asked her dad, her hairstylist, the plumber, and now her former arch nemesis and they all agree that Kenya should rescind her rental contract and seek another employee.

Apparently Kenya seems to feel that manipulating Matt is growing old, so she seeks advice from Phaedra on how she should proceed.

What confuses me about this scene is that Kenya, an unmarried woman in a fake relationship, is seeking advice from a married woman with 2 kids whose husband got locked up. Now, I don’t know about you, but there’s noting even remotely comparable about these two situations.

Phaedra seems to play along and reveals to Kenya she and Apollo sought counseling in the past, but she suggests that Kenya probably seek counseling.

Kenya takes it to mean with her rent-a-date, but I translated it to imply that Kenya needs therapy alone to figure out why she’s clinging to a working relationship that clearly isn’t working.

Cynthia packs up and moves on…

Cynthia has finally sold her townhouse but the transition isn’t as smooth as she’d like it to be.

The closing on her new lakehouse has been delayed because of the appraisal, but the townhome has already been sold so Cynthia and Noelle are technically homeless for a few weeks.

Cynthia packs up 8 years of memories, and we’re treated to all the time she spent filming in the home… from her burning the ‘friendship contract’ to Phaedra’s pregnancy due date lie, Cynthia’s townhouse has been an RHOA staple.

Marlo returns as Sheree’s friend…

Marlo Hampton has bounced from friend to friend in an effort to secure a spot on the show and it seems to work for her in that she always manages to return in some capacity.

This week, Marlo returns as ‘Sheree’s friend’ and shares the reason why she fell out with her last friend, Kenya Moore. Marlo claims that she felt some kinda way about Kenya not inviting her to her housewarming party and her feelings were also hurt when she say Kenya frolicing with Nene Leakes on instagram.

While it’s certainly no secret that Kenya and Marlo aren’t friends anymore, especially since Hampton has been spilling tea online about Kenya’s rental relationship (click HERE if you missed that).

Marlo and Sheree bond over the fact that they each can’t stand Kenya for whatever reason. While I agree that there’s a lot NOT to like about Kenya, Marlo’s issues seem a bit contrived in that she used Kenya like she’s used everyone else… for camera time.

Whatever the case, Marlo is back and this time she’s ‘team Sheree’. She even goes so far as to partner with Sheree to sell t-shirts during Phaedra’s pop-up shop.

Phaedra’s pop-up shop…

Phaedra plans a pop-up shop for the ladies to all sell their wares for a charitable cause.

Everyone has something to sell and Phaedra wants them all to do it in one place and donate a portion of the proceeds to her charity to benefit the Flint water crisis.

While everyone was down for the cause, it seems that Phaedra wasn’t forthcoming with the amount of proceeds to be donated. She soon reveals 50% of the proceeds and while she gets the side-eye, they all agree to contribute.

Kandi sells sex toys, Porsha sells weave, Cynthia sells eyewear, Kenya sells hair care, Phaedra sold snacks and Sheree sold t-shirts.

Surprisingly, most of the ladies were cordial during the event and Phaedra reveals on the show that she raised $7,541,83 during the pop-up shop.

Marlo and Kenya’s lil ‘beef’ isn’t even worth mentioning because Marlo is clearly a non-factor this season.

What did you think of this week’s episode?