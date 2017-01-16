2Chainz Declines Invite to Perform at Trump Inauguration… (VIDEO)

Newsflash! You can add 2Chainz to the growing list of artists to turn down requests to perform for president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Atlanta-based rapper recently hit social media to share his feelings after being asked to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. While he admits he’s always wanted to go to the White House, now is not the time…

Check out video of 2Chainz’ statements below…

VIDEO: 2Chainz Speaks On Turning Down Invite to Perform for Trump

After revealing he wishes he’d been invited to the White House by President Obama, 2Chainz says that his dream of going to the White House has been deferred for now…

“I know they only doing this because they can’t get nobody else, and they want me to perform for the inauguration. I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was. I probably won’t be going to the White House no time soon.”

So far, inauguration performers include 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, and teen opera singer Jackie Evancho. Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday was confirmed to perform, but she backed out a few days ago, citing a “lapse of judgment.”

2 Chainz joins the likes of Moby, Elton John, and Andrea Bocelli, who have all publicly rejected invitations to perform at Trump’s inauguration events.

I salute 2Chainz for standing in his truth. It will be interesting to see who will actually hit the stage to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

