CONFIRMED: Bishop Eddie Long Has Died… (OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE) #RIP #EddieLong

Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist church has passed away after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Over the past few months, Long has been suffering with a health crisis and he even released a statement following his extreme weight loss and dramatic change in appearance.

The mega-church bishop had previously claimed that God had healed him from his mystery ailment (click HERE if you missed that).

Sadly, today social media is ablaze this morning with news that Eddie long had died after one of Long’s fellow pastor’s announced his death via Twitter.

It’s only been about two weeks since new photos emerged of Eddie Long, leading people to question his health.

And not long after the photos surfaced there were several hoax stories spread about his death.

One of his fellow minister’s, Byron Cage, hit social media with news of Long’s death early Sunday morning:

Long had previously been condemned to death and damnation by Pastor Kim Burrell, who faced severe backlash after connecting Long’s illness with his sordid history of molestation in one of her sermons.

Many on social media still continue to feel that Long’s mystery ailment was punishment for the crimes he committed against those young boys in his church back in the day.

ETA: The Atlanta Journal/Constitution also confirmed news of Bishop Eddie Long’s death this morning.

CBS46 reports that Long passed away Sunday morning “after a long battle with cancer”. He was the senior bishop of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia and had held that post for nearly 30 years.

Long’s wife of 27 years, Vanessa Long, released the following statement:

I am confidant through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.

UPDATE: Press release issued from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church regarding the death of Bishop Eddie Long…

NEW BIRTH CELEBRATES THE LIFE OF BISHOP EDDIE L. LONG FOLLOWING HIS TRANSITION TO OUR HEAVENLY FATHER LITHONIA, GA – Sunday, January 15 New Birth Missionary Baptist Church celebrates the life and legacy of Bishop Eddie L. Long who is now spiritually healed and home with the Lord. Bishop Long, Senior Pastor of New Birth, transitioned from this life early Sunday morning after a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer. As a man of God with unyielding faith, Bishop Long maintained his commitment to our Heavenly Father as he proclaimed that cancer would not kill his faith nor his spirit. First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, Bishop Long’s wife of 27 years offered the following. “I am confidant through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.” Deeply committed to his church, even in his last days, Bishop Long delivered his final message to New Birth as we ushered in 2017. He told the church that God was already working in our favor and what we have been praying for was already manifested. In his departure, we receive that and as faithful members of New Birth, we praise God for the life of Bishop Long. Bishop Long was known as one of the most influential faith leaders in the world. He stood strong as a Kingdom Builder, pioneering leader, and revolutionary mind changer. Long was a family man and spiritual leader who was well respected and loved for his passion to unapologetically and courageously preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Long inspired thousands of believers around the world through his global ministry that literally changed lives. Through his earthly battle, Bishop Long believed that God was once again using him to help others see the power of the Holy Spirit through the love New Birth displayed to him and the countless prayers sent up by others from every corner of the earth. Bishop Eddie L. Long was 63 years old. He is survived by his beautiful wife, First Lady Elder Vanessa Long, 4 children Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor and 3 grandchildren. The Long family thanks you for your prayers, condolences and messages of love. The family appreciates your support and respect of their privacy, as they prepare along with New Birth, for the homegoing service to honor Bishop Long. The date and other details will be announced in the near future.

R.I.P. Bishop Eddie Long

