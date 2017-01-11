President Obama’s farewell speech was extraordinary last night and many were in awe of the first family.

We all basked in the glow of Barack Obama’s tearful goodbye, and looked forward to seeing his wife and daughter’s onstage for their final farewell.

Sasha Obama was noticeably absent Tuesday evening as Obama thanked his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha for sacrificing for his political dreams, and the White House has issued an explanation.

CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted an answer to the question that many were asking on social meida last night… ‘Where is Sasha Obama”?

Knoller states that the Whitehouse confirmed that Sasha didn’t travel to Chicago because she had obligations at school in DC.

According to The JasmineBrand, the 15-year-old attends Sidwell Friends, a highly selective DC school, whose website suggests that a presidential event is no excuse to miss an exam…

On the school’s website, exam protocols include guidelines that “students must adhere to the published examination schedule. Absence for travel is not an adequate reason to re-schedule an exam.”

