LeToya Luckett is planning a triumphant return to her musical roots with her upcoming third studio album, ‘Until Then’ (release date unknown), but until it is released, LeToya’s got fans amped for her return with her latest single ‘Back 2 Life.’

To prove she’s serious about this comeback, the former Destiny’s child recently released an 8 minute ‘mini-movie’ featuring former NFL star turnt actor, Thomas Q. Jones (best known as ‘Cutty Buddy’ from Being Mary Jane).

The song features a familiar hook from Soul II Soul’s classic, ‘Back to life’ and the mini movie is quite relatable as, Luckett touches on a familiar relationship theme… the boyfriend who’s cheating with his female ‘best friend’.

Watch the full visual for LeToya’s new single below…



VIDEO: LeToya Luckett – Back 2 Life

“As women, we go through so many changes and on this album I let it out,” the 35-year-old singer told PEOPLE. “I talk about my growth and listening back I can hear it. I can hear that growth.” She added about the project, which was created during a critical time in her life and has taken the last 5 years: “[It] doesn’t matter what relationship, mom to kids, to husband — this record is that ‘me time,’” she says. “That’s why I wanted to go with the record.” (source)

The 8 minute video is definitely a great ‘re-introduction’ for Luckett, who has been quite busy lately onscreen and off.

As for her acting career, Luckett currently appearing in a recurring role on FOX TV’s ‘Rosewood’ alongside Morris Chestnut. She is also set to play Dionne Warwick in a biopic based on her autobiography, ‘My Life, As I See It.’

LeToya previously starred in the films Preacher’s Kid, Killers, From Rough, VH1’s Drumline: A New Beat, and has had recurring roles on Single Ladies, HBO’s Treme and Ballers. She has also starred and executive produced Here We Go Again for TV One.

“I’m an actress now, as well,” she says. “I was leaving the set and going to the studio, still working on the album. I just didn’t want to come out with anything. I really wanted to take my time with it.”

What do you think of LeToya Luckett’s new single?

Bump It? or Dump It?