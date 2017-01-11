Mary Jane Paul, the fictional character played by Gabrielle Union on BET’s ‘Being Mary Jane,’ has been thought a lot the past 3 seasons.

She’s lost married boyfriends, crazy best friends and even lost her high-profile job but that didn’t stop our heroine from persevering.

[READ: Being Mary Jane Season 4: New Love Interest Revealed… (Sneak Peek Video)]

Mary Jane has now left Atlanta for a fresh new start in New York City, but will her past catch up with her or will her move prove to be the catalyst for change?

Episode 1 of the 4th season is titled ‘Getting Nekkid’ and it appears that Mary Jane is back to her old tricks in a new city.

In case you missed it, check out the first episode of ‘Being Mary Jane’ (Season 4) below…

VIDEO: Being Mary Jane (Season 4, Episode 1)

What did you think of the season 4 premiere of Being Mary Jane?

Are you excited about MJ’s fresh new start in NYC?