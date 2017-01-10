Another day, another set back for Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As you know, Phaedra was claiming that her divorce was final from her incarcerated husband, Apollo Nida but that actually isn’t the case since the names didn’t quite match their government id’s.

Phaedra appears to be in deep doo doo for the misspelled the names on her divorce paperwork, which seems to have given Apollo the upper hand in their pending divorce case.

Parks recently purchased a $1.9 Million dollar buckhead mansion (click HERE if you missed that) and Nida recently filed paper work to block the sale of any of the homes they formerly shared together.

Along with his pending divorce case, Apollo has filed several liens on properties owned by his soon to be ex-wife.

In his divorce filing Nida, 38, slapped Parks with a lien against the 4,229 square foot home, which was purchased for $845,000 in 2013. Several blawgs have noted that Phaedra made sure that Apollo’s name was not on the deed, and she purchased it solely in her name.

That doesn’t prevent the home from being an asset of the marriage though and it seems Apollo wants his cut now that Parks is moving on to her new home soon.

Nida also blocked the sale of any other assets acquired during their marriage.

You may recall that Phaedra had been claiming for months that her divorce is final but that’s not quite the case at the moment. Especially since she filed in fraudulent names listing the marital last name ‘Nita’ instead of ‘Nida’ (click HERE if you missed that).

In the initial paperwork filed by Phaedra a judge ordered that she pay $100,000 towards Apollo’s criminal restitution fine and that Apollo be awarded visitation time with his children once he is released from prison.

Apollo filed divorce papers of his own in Fulton County Court back in December, claiming he has never seen Phaedra’s original documents and was never notified of the final divorce hearing.

Now Parks has been warned by her ex-husband not to sell off the Georgia mansion they once shared and any other property that can be considered marital assets by filing several liens to block the sales.

Just FYI, there are two Atlanta properties in question. One is in Cobb County and the other is in Fulton County (where the couple reside just prior to Apollo’s arrest). The latter is reportedly now worth $1.3 million, and was purchased for $845,000 in 2013.

