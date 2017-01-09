New Edition member Ronnie Devoe joined the cast of BET Network’s upcoming ‘The New Edition Story’ for a private screening last Thursday evening.

BET invited a few die hard Atlanta ‘NE’ fans for a sneak preview of the unaired biopic, which will be aired in 3-parts later this month.

New Edition, the famed band that included Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are portrayed in the film by a select group of youngsters who embodied the essence of their youth.

The star-filled cast includes Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Keith Powers, Algee Smith, Woody McClain as NEW EDITION along with La La Anthony, Caleb McLaughlin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Monica Calhoun, Lisa Nicole Carson, Sandi McCree, Wood Harris, Michael Rapaport, Faizon Love, Duane Martin, Tank and Bre-Z.

The much-anticipated biopic will bring to life the story of the group that laid the foundation for how modern-day boy bands look, feel, and sound for over 30 years.

Check out photos from the Atlanta screening + an extended sneak peek of the upcoming New Edition Story below…

Ronnie Devoe poses with his wife, Shamari Fears-Devoe and mother, Flo Devoe

Chaka Zulu (DTP) poses with actor Elijah Kelly and Jesse Collins (executive producer)

Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Tyler Williams star in the biopic as a young Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant…

Keith Powers, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Woody McClain, and Elijah Kelley

Ronnie Devoe poses with Brook Payne, New Edition’s longtime manager & original choreographer

‘The New Edition Story’ is executive produced by Jesse Collins (Real Husbands of Hollywood) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The film is directed by Chris Robinson (ATL), written by Abdul Williams(Lottery Ticket) and co-produced by New Edition’s longtime manager and original choreographer Brooke Payne, as well as all six of the members of New Edition, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.



VIDEO: ‘The New Edition Story’ (Extended Promo)

It will air on BET as a 6 hour, 3 night event on January, 24th, 25th and 26th.

While I can’t give away many details about the highly anticipated biopic, I will say this… it is definitely worth the wait!

Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET