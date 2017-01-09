RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 9, Episode 9 ‘Char-lotta Drama’ + Watch Full Episode… (VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 9th episode of it’s 9th season last night (January 8, 2017).

This week’s episode is appropriately titled, ‘Char-Lotta Drama’ as the ladies continue their drama-filled season with even more yelling, screaming and fake indignation.

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya is invited to host Peter’s grand opening of Club One in Charlotte, but Cynthia is disappointed to discover she was not invited to join the celebration. Meanwhile, Kandi feels betrayed by a former employee as she gears up for her Bedroom Kandi convention. Shereé prepares to drop a fiery tell-all novel based on her life, while Porsha temporarily moves back in with her mom until she can find her dream home. Phaedra gets a visit from an unexpected guest and Peter’s highly anticipated grand opening gets derailed by a few surprise visitors.

Porsha is moving on up in the world as she decides to purchase her ‘family’ dream home.

While she’s definitely a single woman at the moment, Porsha has made plans to fill her new huge home with a child of her own. In the meantime, Porsha is staying with her mom since her lease is up on her old home and she hasn’t closed on the new home yet.

While there, Porsha decides to visit her inner teen THOT by inviting her new boo over for a romp around her mom’s guest bedroom.

She also does some weird ritual around his private parts to perhaps induce fertility.

Whatever the case, it seems Porsha is totally prepared to get her home ‘furnished’ with a baby by any means necessary.

Speak & spell and write it down…

Sheree once cried a few seasons back about never having gotten that speak & spell she always wanted… well, it seems she didn’t need it at all!

Sheree has decided to hire a publisher/ghostwriter to fulfill her dreams of becoming a real live writer and she’s even given her some major ‘keys’ to her memoirs by providing her with season one of RHOA.

Oddly enough, Sheree allows an excerpt to be read online which JUST SO HAPPENS to be a fictional character based on Nene Leakes… (wow… how convenient. Nene is clearly gone, but not forgotten).

Whatever the case, it seems Sheree is hopeful that this time she can finally profit from her time on the show by selling a story that’s already been told.

Moving on…

Kandi koated fit…

It seems that Kandi is certainly carrying the show this season… with her family and friends and employees all lending a hand to help her carry that peach!

This week, Kandi’s ‘clique’ meets up during one of her Bedroom Kandi conventions where she confronts Johnny, her former employee, after he threw a bit of subliminal shade in an instagram post.

Now I’m not one to gossip, so you didn’t get this from me, but it seems that this entire ‘Johnny drama’ was very well planned and executed.

I would hope that Kandi isn’t paying her employees under the table on national television. That’s a definite red flag for the feds, so if she was (is), then she’s not as smart of a business woman as she’s portrayed to be.

That being said, Johnny is in on it all and even sent this ‘tea’ to the blawgs earlier this Summer.

Another indication of it all being constructed drama is the fact that he goes to Phaedra (Kandi’s arch nemesis this season) for legal advice and she sends him to another attorney to handle the case.

I like the fact that everyone on Kandi’s team is on board though… it’s quite inspiring. Another thing to note is that Phaedra didn’t get much camera time this week… (pay attention to things like that, because it’ll be important later).

Til ‘death’ do they part…



Peter Thomas ‘hires’ Kenya Moore to host the grand opening of his new Charlotte night club and Kenya conveniently asks Cynthia Bailey to tag along (that way, Peter gets a two for one housewives appearance).

While Cynthia acts like she feels ‘somekindaway’ about not being invited by Peter himself, she comes anyway… you know, because that’s what you do when you are getting divorce, you travel to your ‘soon to be’ ex-husand’s night club.

Peter sees Cynthia and lights up and she apparently likes what she sees as well.

Cynthia would like us to believe that she’s merely there to support her friend and put her ex in check for not bothering to invite her, but the truth is, she’s there because she wants to see her man.

Peter invites her over to his Charlotte apartment for a nightcap and Cynthia calls it awkward and Peter walks away. What you DIDN’T see was them getting into the same car and riding off together, but then… you’d know what REALLY happened that night.

Don’t count these two out yet. Trust me! I get tired of saying ‘I told you so’… but I will when it comes out that they are stilllllll together.

Toxic people can’t let go…

So we go from a real couple to a fake. This Kenya and Matt situation is so dumb that I don’t even know why I bother… but ok. Here goes….

Matt Jordan ‘shows up’ to Peter’s club, knowing that Kenya is hosting but Kenya wants us to believe that he’s there to stalk and control her.

The truth of the matter is that Kenya invited him and even purchased his plane ticket but things went south after the invite was given. So what does she do? Cancel his flight without telling him…

Matt drives down anyway and he and Kenya conveniently arrive to the venue at the exact same time.

Something goes down in the parking lot between the two (we don’t actually see what), but Kenya claims that Matt hit her driver.

Later, we find out the the driver tried to roll up the window on Matt’s head, so Matt slapped him.

Whatever the case, Kenya is clearly unstable and so is her rented boy-toy. It’s clear they don’t belong together but there’s something in Kenya that wants to keep him on the payroll.

Just for the record, this event was held back in August 2016 and Kenya hit ‘The Real’ in October 2016 stating that she her relationship was still ongoing… (click HERE if you missed that).

Chronologically it’s not making sense… but I guess you guys are supposed to believe this is all happening in ‘real’ time.

That’s all I got for this week, check out comedian Alex Rodger’s recap below…

What did you think of this week’s episode?