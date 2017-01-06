With the anticipated Being Mary Jane premiere right around the corner, BET recently revealed Mary Jane’s (Gabrielle Union) love interest for the upcoming fourth season of the show will be Lee Truitt, portrayed by Chiké Okonkwo.

Mary Jane Paul’s new motive for 2017 is clearly ‘New Year, New Me’ and she’s starting off in a brand new city (New York) surrounded by brand new friends.

Lee is a self-assured, British comedian who exudes an easy confidence and hip vibe that is decidedly sexy. After hooking up with Mary Jane on the night of her self-imposed “last hurrah” before settling down with someone seriously, Lee persistently pursues MJ in order to prove he’s more than just a fling.

Despite her best efforts, Mary Jane finds herself falling for this man who doesn’t fit into any of her previously established molds.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek clip of from the season premiere of ‘Being Mary Jane’ below…

VIDEO: Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 1 (Sneak Peek)

Via press release:

In season four, when Kara (Lisa Vidal) helps her land a gig as correspondent on Great Day USA, a national morning news show in New York City, Mary Jane Paul makes the move to achieve her lifetime career goal of becoming a national lead anchor. At Great Day, Mary Jane meets her idol, veteran lead anchor Ronda Sales (Valarie Pettiford), and realizes that working closely with your heroes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Things are further complicated when her old nemesis, Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy), appears as a new producer. Along with the new job and city, Mary Jane resolves to start fresh in every way possible, including her love life. She quickly falls for Lee Truitt (Chiké Okonkwo), a successful stand-up comedian from the UK who tests Mary Jane’s preconceived notions about what (or who) she needs in her life. Back in Atlanta, the Patterson’s deal with the fallout from Niecy’s (Raven Goodwin) run-in with the police. With Mary Jane in New York, they grow closer as they realize their new roles within the family and do what they can to step up to the plate for one another.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Being Mary Jane will premiere Tuesday, January 10 at 9pm ET on BET. In anticipation of the premiere, BET Networks will be airing a marathon of seasons one through three of Being Mary Jane, beginning this Saturday (1/7) at 9am and ending on Sunday (1/8) at midnight.

What do you think of the sneak peek teaser?

Are you looking forward to seeing what’s next for Mary Jane Paul?