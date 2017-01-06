Ciara has finally decided to leave Future in the past as she embarks on happily ever after with Russell Wilson!

As you know, the songstress filed a defamation lawsuit against her baby daddy, Future Hendrix (Nayvadius Wilburn) after he roasted her online with a few heated tweets (click HERE if you missed that).

[READ: Ciara’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Future May Be Fading Fast…]

Future also filed a counter claim, but he decided to dismiss his case back in June of last year, while Ciara move forward with her claims (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now, Ciara has finally decided to let it all go and has officially dismissed her $15 million dollar defamation lawsuit against her ex.

Details below…

TMZ reports:

The singer just filed legal docs in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA, ending her case which was triggered by a radio interview Future did followed up by tweets in which he accused her of being a control freak and a bad mom.

According to the docs, the case has been dismissed “with prejudice” … meaning she can’t refile it. Our sources say Future didn’t pay her a penny in return for the dismissal. But based on all the evidence, it seems almost certain they have also reached agreement on custody of 2-year-old baby Future.

Clearly Ciara has moved on to bigger and better things. She’s happily married and already about to pop with baby number two!

[READ: Baby Bump Watch: Ciara Shares New Photos of HUGE Pregnancy Belly… ]

What do you think of news of Ciara’s dismissal?