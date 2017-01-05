Grammy award winning gospel singer Shirley Ceasar is now under fire for speaking up for Kim Burrell’s ‘anti-gay’ sermon.

As you know, Burrell has been facing massive backlash for her homophobic sermon online and off and even issued an unapologetic response to the backlash (click HERE if you missed that), but that didn’t stop her for losing a scheduled appearance on the Ellen show:

Now, Shirley Ceasar, has stepped in to defend her friend and has ended up in hot water herself with her choice of words.

Details below…[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

VIDEO: Shirley Ceasar Speaks on Kim Burrell Controversy…

Caesar, an 11-time Grammy winner, hit the pulpit for a sermon at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Baltimore, and included a message to Burrell.

She warned pastors and parishioners to be mindful of their words and to also keep cell phones out of the church. Ceasar also addressed Burrell, stating:

You should’ve said something four years ago when our President made that stuff all right.

Now Ceasar is in the same pot with Burrell, who was scheduled to perform her “I See Victory” duet from the movie “Hidden Figures” with Pharrell on “The Ellen Show” on Thursday, but had her appearance canceled after preaching about the “perverted homosexual spirit.”

What do you think of this ongoing battle between ‘the gays’ and the church?