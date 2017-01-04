Bo Bice, a former American Idol contestant, says he was a victim of ‘reverse racism’ during a recent visit to an Atlanta-area Popeye’s franchise.

While I honestly don’t believe reverse racism is a thing, people have the right to say how they feel.

Bice, a season four runner up who now lives in Covington, hit his facebook page to complain about how he was mistreated by Black employees at the popular eatery.

Now his story is being featured on local news sites and he’s even calling for Popeye’s to fire the employee who made him feel somekindaway about being called a ‘white boy’.

Bice posted the photo above during his visit to Popeye’s Chicken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield/Jackson International Airport with the following cation:

I blame Trump for this… *sigh*

Meanwhile, Facebook decided to delete Bo Bice’s white supremacist post after several heated exchanges about race were reported in the comments. Bice didn’t take too kindly to the deletion since it’s the first time in YEARS that anyone has paid attention to him, so he reposted his rant with the following comments:

Bice’s rant made it all the way to local news stations in Atlanta where he literally cries to Fox 5-TV’s Natalie Fultz about how ‘America’ should be ashamed.

I think that Bice being called a ‘White boy’ was perhaps disrespectful, but racist? Nah… try again.

The twitterverse apparently feels the same…

First of all, racism has been used for centuries as a form of oppression… a means for one race to keep another race separate and in it’s ‘place’. I doubt that this fast food employee was exerting any kind of dominance over Bice by referring to him as ‘White boy’ but he feels disrespected and wants to whine about it, so let’s give him his shine. *sigh*

Bice also posted the following tweets as ‘proof’ that ‘reverse racism’ exists…

[Sidebar: We’ve got to endure at least 4 more years of stories like this because of all y’all who chose NOT to vote! But I digress…]

What do you think about Bo Bice’s claims of reverse racism?