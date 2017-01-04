ciara-pregnant-january-2017 Baby Bump Watch: Ciara Shares New Pics of HUGE Belly… (PHOTOS)

Baby Bump Watch: Ciara Shares New Pics of HUGE Belly… (PHOTOS)

kandi-burruss-phaedra-2017 #RHOA Kandi Burruss ‘Claps Back’ At Phaedra Parks + Calls Porsha Williams a ‘Puppet’…

#RHOA Kandi Burruss ‘Claps Back’ At Phaedra Parks + Calls Porsha Williams a ‘Puppet’…

kim-burrell-andrew-caldwell-1 OPEN POST: Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Issues Unapologetic Response to Backlash From ‘Anti-Gay’ Sermon… [FULL VIDEO]

OPEN POST: Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Issues Unapologetic Response to Backlash From ‘Anti-Gay’ Sermon… [FULL VIDEO]