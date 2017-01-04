Vivica A. Fox appeared on Wendy Williams’ talk show show yesterday where she revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson have finally made amends.

As you know, Fox and Fiddy have been less than cordial over the years and have even taken their offline beef online in a few social media squabbles.

[FLASHBACK: He Say/She Say: Vvica Fox Responds to 50 Cent Diss… ]

Whatever the case, the former lovebirds, who broke up back in 2003, have finally made amends and Fox even admits that the popular rapper was her ‘one true love’.

VIDEO: Vivica A. Fox on The Wendy Show (January 3, 2017)

“I ran into him last night at the Knick’s game” Vivica told Wendy Williams on “The Wendy Williams Show” during a stop to promote her new male stripper show ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’.

Fox says the meeting at the NBA game was purely coincidental, but it was ll love between the two former flames:

“I walked over to him and I said Happy New Year, I introduced myself and said hello to everyone. It was in private, so there were no fans, no camera, nothing…someone has to be the bigger person.

Vivica even became a bit emotional when Wendy discussed her past relationship with 50 Cent, telling the talk show host she would “always have love” for the rap star, as she broke down in tears.

I told him last night, I’ll always always love you, we’re not meant to be together but I will always have love for you.

Wowzers… that’s touching. I wonder how 50 feels about all this.

What do you think of Vivica’s shocking revelation?