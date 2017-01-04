Another day, another Kordell Stewart ‘I’m Not Gay no more ‘ temper tantrum!

This time, it’s Stewart’s ex-wife Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta who gets to feel his legal wrath after she made what he feels are defamatory comments about his recent ‘gay’ sex tape leak.

[READ: Kordell Stewart Blames Porsha Williams For ‘Gay’ Sex Tape Leak + Porsha Responds… ]

Apparently Porsha’s statement that she had nothing to do with Kordell ‘tooting’ his derriere up in the camera got her a cease & desist letter.

Details below…

According to WetPaint, the former quarterback, 44, had his lawyers send Porsha a cease and desist letter, which calls for her to keep his name out of her mouth.

If she mentions her ex in public or on social media again, Porsha could face legal action. But rumors are swirling that Kordell may be targeting the wrong person in the case of his leaked nudes.

It seems Porsha has moved on while Kordell is still stuck on the same ‘rumors’. I don’t know who leaked it or why, but apparently Kordell will forever be on a mission to clear his name.

This is a never ending story.

What do you think of Kordell’s latest effort to ‘cease & desist’ all the gay rumors?