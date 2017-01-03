RHOA Kandi Burruss ‘Claps Back’ At Phaedra Parks + Calls Porsha Williams a ‘Puppet’…

NEWSFLASH!! Kandi Burruss is not here for Phaedra Parks’ innocent act and she’s certainly not going to sit idly by while Parks bits Porsha Williams against her.

During episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, both Burruss and Parks spilled a gallon of tea on each others bad habits.

Well, Kandi is ‘clapping back’ and wants the world to know how she feels about Phaedra’s lezzbun claims…

Details below…



Kandi hit her Bravo blawg recently to address the situation. When asked what went through her mind while watching Phaedra make those accusations her and Todd sexing Shamea Morton, Kandi states:

I was cracking up! First of all, what Phaedra said was some bullsh–, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She’s been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that. Although I shouldn’t have said some of the things Phaedra and I had talked about in private to anyone (I especially shouldn’t have said it on camera for the world to hear), but at least what I said was true.

Kandi continues…

Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is “we are close.” Girl, you’re reaching! If that’s the case, Phaedra and I used to be close. So does that mean the same goes for us? And then Porsha’s fake, hypocritical ass is going to sit there and co-sign that about her best friend (we had just watched them in a scene right before). And right after that Porsha’s telling me I’m wrong for saying something about my ex-friend, but she just co-signed a story Phaedra made up about Shamea, who is her current best friend! SMH…

Kandi also addresses Shamea’s story about Phaedra flirting with her ex-husband, stating:

I remember when Porsha first brought Shamea around us years ago, Shamea said something about Phaedra coming at her ex-husband inappropriately. Phaedra denied it, but Porsha didn’t have a problem with what Shamea said. Now all of a sudden because she has this alliance going with Phaedra she wants to pretend like she’s bothered by what Shamea said. Girl, bye! This is not new news to you.

When asked if she was surprised by Porsha’s attempts to confront her about Phedra, Kandi states:

I was just surprised she was acting like she didn’t know why. As I said, she and I have had this conversation before. But now somehow it’s brand new news to her? I should’ve known that she would be fake about it. She’s the last one who can check me about friendship, considering the fact that she just dogged her own best friend while acting like Phaedra’s puppet. They are Gippetto and Pinnochio…

As I stated on twitter…



Phaedra helped Porsha get her peach back after she beat down Kenya so Porsha is going to ride or die for her from now on… 🐸☕️ #RHOA — Michelle Brown  (@ATLien) January 2, 2017

Porsha is ‘all in’ when it comes to Phaedra because she’s helped her in many ways. While that would normally be considered ‘being a good friend,’ the intrinsic value of the assistance gets lost in the fact that Phaedra is helping Porsha because she NEEDS her, not because of any ginuine friendship.

Without Porsha on her side, Phaedra has no one on the show and EVERYBODY needs somebody to have their back amongst all those sharks!



Phaedra's 'friendship' with Porsha was really strategic. She needed an ally once she and Kandi fell out… @RHOAReporter #rhoa — Michelle Brown  (@ATLien) January 2, 2017

Just for the record… Porsha has her sister, mom and sometimes Shamea, Kandi has the Kandi Koated Klique, Sheree has Bob and her kids, Cynthia has Peter, Noel and Leon, Kenya has Aunt Laurie and HAD Matt but who does Phaedra have in her corner without Porsha?

Just a few thoughts. Stepping off my soapbox for now.

