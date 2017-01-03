Ciara and Russell Wilson are clearly happily married and pregnant but many are speculating that they have also been living a lie.

The songstress shared a few photos of her bulging baby bump recently that have her fans buzzing about the timing of her pregnancy.

Check out photos of Ciara’s protruding baby belly below…

If you recall, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson each vowed publicly that they were saving themselves for marriage.

[FLASHBACK: Russell Wilson Says God Told Him Not To Have Sex With Ciara… (VIDEO)]

The cute ‘celibate’ couple subsequently tied the knot last July, and they officially announced Ciara’s pregnancy in October (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now CiCi looks as though she’s about to pop, but she should only be about 5 months…

Maybe she’s having triplets… or maybe she let Russell test the milk before he bought the cow…

Whatever the case, Ciara is beautiful and preggers!

What are your thoughts on Ciara’s bulging baby bump?