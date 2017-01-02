SNEAK PEEK: Nene & Gregg Leakes vs. Trai & Grace Byers on ‘Masterchef Celebrity Showdown’… [VIDEOS]

NEWSFLASH!! Nene Leakes will be appearing on Masterchef Celebrity Showdown tonight alongside her hubby Gregg Leakes.

The cute couple will be battling ‘Empire’ stars Trai Byers (Andre Lyon) and his wife Grace Byers (aka Boo Boo Kitty) in a cook off in Chef Gordan Ramsey’s kitchen!

Chef Ramsay and renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi invite the celebs into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills in an exciting head-to-head battle for charity.

Check out a few sneak peek clips of the two-hour special Masterchef Celebrity Showdown below…

According to the press release, you’ll see brother vs brother, friend vs friend and couple vs couple during the 2 hour special.

Will you be tuning in the check out who wins the Masterchef battle between Nene & Gregg vs. Trai & Grace?