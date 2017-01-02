A video of gospel singer Kim Burrell has gone viral after she denounced what she refers to as “the perverted homosexual spirit”.

Burrell apparently makes “no excuses or apologies” for a sermon where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted and “the spirit of delusion and confusion.”

The video, which was taken at a Houston’s ‘Love & Liberty Fellowship Church,’ went viral online this past weekend as Burrell preached about her beliefs. Now all the gays and lezzbuns are up in arms about the sermon and many are even requesting that Burrell be punished by banning her from upcoming shows.

VIDEO: Kim Burrell Preaches Against Homosexuality

In the video above which someone recorded from Facebook Live, Burrell preaches about homosexuality being a sin and states that ‘homosexual spirits have deceived many woman.’ She also states that the act itself is perverted and unholy.

For the record, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta preached almost the same sermon a few years back (click HERE if you missed that) and issued an apology when ‘The Gays’ found out about it.

The kidz forgave Porsha so maybe there may be hope for Burrell too… but I digress.

Burrell is now facing online attacks from the LGBT community about her statements and she’s even gone online to speak about the incident herself in an unapologetic video posted to Facebook…



VIDEO: Kim Burrell Addresses Offensive Sermon

Meanwhile, Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell on Thursday on the talk show Ellen.

Pharrell and Burrell are scheduled to perform “I See Victory” from the soundtrack of the movie ‘Hidden Figures’ and many are protesting her being on the show after the homophobic rant/

While host Ellen DeGeneres, one of show business’ most prominent lesbians, hasn’t addressed the scandal, Pharrell hit Instagram with the following post:



