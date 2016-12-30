A new report has surfaced that indicates retired NFL baller Kordell Stewart was never arrested for having sex with a transvestite in a Pittsburgh park.

[Sidebar: But the real gag is… that the rumors that I heard, never implied that he had ever been arrested at all… (click HERE to refresh your memory). But I digress.]

Needless to say, Kordell feels vindicated by this latest report (as if anyone is sitting around pondering about his sexual orientation).

Radar Online reports today that Kordell has been ‘vindicated’ after they were unable to secure records of his alleged arrest.

Porsha Williams’ ex husband Kordell Stewart has long denied rampant rumors that he was arrested for having sex with a “transvestite” in a Pittsburgh park.

But now, nearly 20 years after the scandal started, those stories can finally be laid to rest. In an exclusive letter to RadarOnline.com, a representative for the City of Pittsburgh claims there are no records of Stewart’s alleged arrest or inappropriate sexual behavior on or around November 3, 1998 in Schenley Park.

Just FYI, the rumor mill back in 2012 suggested that Kordell’s incident was a non-factor because he was a star at the time.

There was even talk that an officer had once witnessed Stewart engaging in gay sex in a limousine but because of his notoriety as the city’s star quarterback, the incident was swept under the rug.

That being said, Radar requested an arrest report via PA’s Right-to-Know Law and received the following response an Open Records officer in Pittsburgh, stating:

The City is not in possession of the requested records.

The retired football player, now 44, has often claimed that “transvestite” stories and subsequent gay rumors destroyed his reputation in the NFL.

Stewart has now seemingly dedicated his life to proving that he is heterosexual, especially since those nudes leaked a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Kordell is moving on and selling his ‘Truth’ in the process…

What do you think about this latest news regarding Kordell’s gay rumor scandal?