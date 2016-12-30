T.I. & Tiny Could Possibly Reconcile For The New Year But #FamilyHustle’ May Still Be A Wrap…

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ divorce filing from rapper Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris has been the talk of the town this past week…

[READ: Tiny Files for Divorce From T.I…. *RECEIPTS*]

..but could there still be hope for Atlanta’s favorite hip-hop couple?

Details below…

There are several reports that the Atlanta rapper is trying to make amends in order to stop the proceedings but many say that Tiny is quite serious about separating her life from Tip’s.

As you know, Tiny purchased a huge home a few miles away from the family home back in 2015 and the couple has been spending quite a bit of time apart over the past few years.

While there have been public squabbles and reconciliations throughout their relationship, things have never been as bad as they appear to be now that Tiny has filed papers to dissolve the marriage.

Sources have recently revealed to TMZ that T.I. believes Tiny “overreacted” with the filing, attributing the move to several of her “jealous friends” that have convinced her to call it quits.

The two are still on speaking terms and are certainly committed to co-parenting their kids, but it seems that Tameka is serious this time about starting a new life on her own.

Meanwhile, it’s also being reported that VH1 may be pulling the plug on the couple’s ‘Family Hustle’ reality show.

Fan’s of the popular family friendly show have noticed for several seasons now the disconnect between the couple. Several scenes are shot where T.I. is alone with the kids… or Tiny is alone with the kids, but rarely are there scenes that include both T.I. and Tiny.

There are also reports that T.I. is very hard to deal with onset. TheJasmineBrand.com reports:

T.I. is a headache to deal with. As the show continues, he’s gotten more and more demanding. Don’t get me wrong, the network loves the show, but he’s a nightmare to work with and the production is sick of dealing with him.

The site also references T.I.’s controlling behavior, stating:

He’s VERY meticulous about how he’s portrayed and it’s just difficult shooting with him always wanting to be in control of every single thing.

People have been counting this couple out since they started and it’s clear that they have beaten the odds thus far. That being said… I wouldn’t count them out yet.

What are your thoughts about T.I. & Tiny’s pending divorce?

Do you think they will reconcile for the new year?