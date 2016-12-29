Singer Trey Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson) posed for the cutest mugshot ever after being arrested for going bonkers onstage last night (December 298, 2016).

‘Mr. Steal Yo Girl’ reportedly got so upset after his mic was cut off that he literally threw a tantrum onstage!

Songz was recorded throwing several objects from the stage, including a microphone that reportedly hit a police officer in the head.

VIDEO: TREY SONGZ THROWS TANTRUM ONSTAGE IN DETROIT (Alternate Link)

After his performance at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit last night, Trey Songz got a bit perturbed when he was told that his stage performance was going too long.

There were several performers scheduled to hit the stage during the ‘Big Show at the Joe’ event and apparently they were sticking to a tight schedule.

Whatever the case, Songz wasn’t too happy when his microphone went dead as you can see from this Instagram video…



what's wrong with ya boi @treysongz 😩😩😩😩😩

Police said he then began throwing microphones and anything else he could get his hands on, causing Detroit Police officers to enter the stage, in an attempt to calm the situation.

A Detroit Police sergeant was hit by an object thrown by the artist and suffered a concussion. The sergeant has since been released from the hospital.

Neverson was placed under arrest for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. He’s since been arraigned and will have to appear before a judge on January 5th.