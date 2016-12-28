Tis the season for purse snatchings and carjackings and Atlanta is no exception.

While many are out celebrating the holiday season, there are quite a few shady characters out looking for a quick come-up.

Malls and gas stations are a hot spots for crime activity and EVERYONE should take precautions to ensure they are not the target of unsavory characters.

That being said, Queen Latifah is in the news today after her vehicle was stolen from a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Details below…

According to the AJC, Queen Latifah’s Mercedes was stolen as an associate filled it up with gas on the evening of December 20th at the Shell Gas Station on Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Atlanta.

As an associate filled up Queen Latifah’s Mercedes-Benz at a south Fulton County gas station, someone hopped into the actress’ luxury vehicle and drove away, police said.

According to the police report, the driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled up beside him, then he heard the vehicle ignition start and saw Ms. Latifah’s vehicle speed off.

Queen Latifah, who is in Atlanta filming Lee Daniels’ new show “Star,” was not in the car at the time.

According to Fox5, police then made contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified by Queen Latifah’s real name, Dana Owens.

Police said Atlanta officers tracked down the vehicle to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta; security said they spotted three males near the vehicle, as well as a white BMW and another Dodge Charger (a similar vehicle was reported stolen in College Park). Police said in their report, Ms. Owens inspected the recovered vehicle, and found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left behind by the thieves.

Carjackings in and around the Atlanta area have been in the news quite a bit in recent days. As a reminder, Miss Sherleen (aka TheChristiShow) advises everyone to stay safe and always be aware of your surroundings.