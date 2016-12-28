NEWSFLASH! Tameka “Tiny” Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, rapper Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris, after six years of marriage.

“When a woman’s fed up… there ain’t nutthin you can do about it!”

Details below…

TMZ broke the news last night that the ‘Family Hustle’ empire may be dispanding!

Apparently Tiny, 41, filed divorce papers earlier this month in Henry County, Georgia.

Atlanta’s favorite entertainment couple married back in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida and have faced a ton of public scrutiny throughout their relationship.

Divorce rumors have followed the couple throughout their 6 year relationship and last year, it was reported that they were each living under separate roofs.

Tiny even purchased her own home separately from her superstar husband in March 2015.

This past August, Tiny publicly denied rumors of a divorce with the following public statement:

Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth – Tameka and TI are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children.

The couple has three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8 and Heiress Diana, 9 months. Tiny, whose maiden name is Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.

T.I., 36, has 3 children from other relationships: Messiah, Domani and Deyjah.

What are your thoughts about Tiny’s decision to divorce Tip?