Nene Leakes, the ‘OG’ of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, may be sitting out a season but that doesn’t mean she isn’t spreading love and joy to the masses in other ways.

Leakes recently hosted a ‘Cocktails and Conversations’ event at her Swagg Boutique location where she shared a bit of truth, courage and wisdom, stating:

I opened up my boutique doors for Cocktails and Conversations last nite! I want to inspire and hopefully change someone else’s life! The great thing about Nene is that I’ve never been that girl that only wanted to have the nice handbag! I want all of us to have a nice handbag. I’ve never been the girl that only wanted to be the 1 driving the baddest car! I want all of us to have nice cars. I’ve never been the girl that only wanted to live in a beautiful home! I want all of us to live and have beautiful homes. So many people will tell you they want that for you but they DON’T! They speak as if they are saved and quote scriptures but are so ungodly! When I say I want to see you WIN, I want to see you WIN! No scriptures needed😘 #youneverwinwhenyouplaydirty

On a related note, check out Nene (aka ‘Nay-Nay’) as she jokingly gives a bit of relationship advice through song…



Nay Nay fail back into #swaggboutique today to support the women who are having men problems during the holidays chile😂😂😝 @tonibraxton A video posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:42pm PST



(Part 2) I can't wit Nay Nay out here saving women 1 ponytail at a time😂😂 pushing thru 2016😝 A video posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

‘Nay-Nay’ really gets her LIFE when she lip-syncs hunni!! I swear Nene could start a whole Instagram account with nothing but lip-sync videos… but I digress! 😆

Cynthia Bailey also came by to show support.

[Sidebar: In case your wondering about that hot jacket Nene’s wearing, it’s from Tameka Foster-Raymond’s ‘Cult de Jour’ jacket line that was debuted during the C4aC fashion show last week (click HERE if you missed that).]

Shout out to Nene for her ‘words of wisdom’. It’s great to see celebs connect with the fans who love and support them!

Visit Nene’s ‘SWAGG’ boutique at 87 West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.

What do you think of this ‘kinder/gentler’ Nene Leakes?

