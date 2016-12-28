The net has been buzzing about a budding romance between Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham and Jennifer Lopez.

Rumors began swirling earlier this month when Drake, 30, attended two of 46-year-old J-Lo’s Las Vegas shows, and also escorted the songstress to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19th.

Well, now that Drake and J-Lo know you’re watching, they’ve turned up the heat with their latest social media post.

Introducing… Dra-Lo!

The couple each posted the intimate snapshot above on their respective social media accounts of them snuggled up on a couch together like a pair of lovebirds on Tuesday, December 27th.

Drake’s arms are wrapped tightly around Lopez as she lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Looks pretty cozy to me!

While neither party has addressed whether there is a romantic connection, it would seem that they want the world to know they are pretty close.

What do you think of this new ‘power’ couple?