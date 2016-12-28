Bishop Eddie Long Resurfaces With Shockingly Frail Appearance… (PHOTOS)

What the hail is going on with Bishop Eddie Long? He is almost unrecognizable these days!

The mega-church leader recently returned to the pulpit of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church after being M.I.A. for weeks.

Many speculated the about the state of Long’s health after he publicly announced he was on a ‘vegan diet’ (click HERE if you missed that) he then stated he had been ill but had been healed by the grace of God.

[FLASHBACK: Eddie Long Claims God Healed Him of Mystery Ailment… ]

Now, many are buzzing online about the pastor’s shockingly frail appearance.

More photos + video below…[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]



Atlanta's own Bishop Eddie Long looks unrecognizable in new photos. Many speculate a serious health issue, he says, "God has healed him". pic.twitter.com/TroiiDD9Lp — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 28, 2016

Twitter has been ablaze with speculation about Long’s new look and many are referring to as ‘Karma’ for what he allegedly did to those young boys many years ago.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that Long is suffering from something but both he and the church are keeping his ailment under wraps.

On a related note, a video posted to New Birth’s YouTube page on December 11, 2016 shows that the bishop is so frail that he can barely praise walk on his own…