Well it seems congratulations are in order for Jay Jenkins (aka Young Jeezy)!

According to several online sources, Young Jeezy is throwing away his player’s card and preparing for life as a married family man!

The popular rap star reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, who is also the mother of young daughter.

AllHipHop reports that the Atlanta-based rapper asked his longtime girlfriend, Mahi, the mother of his young daughter Amra Nor, to marry him over the holidays.

Apparently, Jeezy popped the question to Mahi during a private dinner surrounded by friends and family and even blessed his wife to-be with a brand new Range Rover customized with red interior and her name on the headrests.

Jeezy’s wifey is rarely seen in public, but she appeared by his side during the 2015 UNCF Mayor’s Ball (click HERE if you missed that).

2016 marks a stellar year for the popular entertainer, whose latest rap album, Trap Or Die 3, debut at No. 1 on the charts.

Congrats to Jeezy on his engagement!